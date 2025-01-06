Clashes broke out on Monday morning between police and young demonstrators in the capital Conakry, after the date initially set to end transition period following the 2021 coup passed.

Mamadou Bailo Sidibe, 20, a sheet metal worker was shot and killed in the T8 district, upper suburbs of Conakry.

Traffic was paralysed and shops were closed in many parts as the Forces Vives de Guinee platform called for a peaceful demonstration in Greater Conakry to demand end of the rule of National Committee of the Rally for Development, the military junta, and establishment of a civilian transition for rapid return to constitutional order.

The platform is made up of political parties and coalitions of civil society organizations.

'Constructive dialogue'

The demonstration was “formally banned” by the government, calling on people to peacefully go about their activities.

Last weekend, Sidya Toure, former prime minister and president of the Union of Forces political party, asked the junta “to come to its senses and called for national unity to find lasting solutions through the opening of a constructive dialogue and the return of political exiles.”

The junta had committed, in agreement with ECOWAS, an economic and political union of 15 countries in West Africa, to return power after 24 months of transition.

The period expired on December 31, 2024 without any election and the authorities announced a delay in return to constitutional order.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.