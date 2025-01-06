China's foreign minister was hosted on Monday by Namibia's president-elect and current vice president as part of an annual New Year tour to reaffirm Beijing's commitment to Africa.

“China and Africa’s relationship is characterised as an all-weather community with a shared vision for the future,” The Namibian daily quoted Wang Yi as saying in the capital Windhoek, where he was received by Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is also the sitting vice president in the Southern African nation.

Wang reportedly told Nandi-Ndaitwah that China remains Africa’s most reliable ally, despite shifting global dynamics.

“China and Africa have always understood, trusted, supported, and helped each other,” he said.

'Practical partnerships'

Wang is also scheduled to meet Namibia’s outgoing President Nangolo Mbumba later on Monday.

During his four-nation Africa tour, Chinese foreign minister will also visit the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, and Nigeria — all known as Beijing's close partners in Africa.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Wang’s tour aims to implement the outcomes of last year’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing and deepen practical partnerships for continued growth in bilateral relations.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted that Africa has been the first destination for Chinese foreign ministers at the start of each year for the past 35 years.

'Source of vitality'

He said that this tradition reflects the enduring and revitalised friendship between China and Africa, as well as China’s unwavering commitment to fostering cooperation with the continent.

Jiakun stressed that China views Africa as a vital partner in global development and not a forgotten region.

“China has always believed that Africa is a ‘source of vitality’ and a ‘land of development',” he added.

