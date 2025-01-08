France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps said on Wednesday he will step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I've been here since 2012 and will remain until 2026, the next World Cup. But it will end there because it has to end at some point," Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1.

"In my mind, it’s clear. 2026, it’s fine," he added.

He succeeded Laurent Blanc in 2012, taking charge of the national team and leading them to victory in the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League.

Exclusive club

The 56-year-old coach also guided the team to the finals of the 2016 European Championship, the 2022 World Cup, and the 2024 European Championship semifinals.

Deschamps is one of only three individuals to win the World Cup as a player (in 1998) and manager, joining Germany's Franz Beckenbauer and Brazil's Mario Zagallo in this exclusive club.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. It will feature 104 games held in 16 host cities throughout the three countries.

