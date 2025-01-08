SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup
Didier Deschamps led France to victory in the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League.
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup
France's head coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between Portugal and France.  / Photo: AFP
January 8, 2025

France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps said on Wednesday he will step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I've been here since 2012 and will remain until 2026, the next World Cup. But it will end there because it has to end at some point," Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1.

"In my mind, it’s clear. 2026, it’s fine," he added.

He succeeded Laurent Blanc in 2012, taking charge of the national team and leading them to victory in the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League.

Exclusive club

The 56-year-old coach also guided the team to the finals of the 2016 European Championship, the 2022 World Cup, and the 2024 European Championship semifinals.

Deschamps is one of only three individuals to win the World Cup as a player (in 1998) and manager, joining Germany's Franz Beckenbauer and Brazil's Mario Zagallo in this exclusive club.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. It will feature 104 games held in 16 host cities throughout the three countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us