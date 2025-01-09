AFRICA
Guinea may hold elections in 2025: Govt spokesperson
Guinea could hold a presidential and legislative election this year, the government spokesperson has said.
General Mamady Doumbouya has served as Guinea's transitional president since September 2021. / Photo: AA
January 9, 2025

Guinea could hold a presidential and legislative election this year, the government spokesperson said on Thursday, more than three years after the military seized power in a coup.

Under international pressure, the military leaders who took control in 2021 initially pledged to hold a constitutional referendum and hand power to elected civilians by the end of 2024 – but neither has happened.

Military chief General Mamady Doumbouya said in a New Year's speech that 2025 will be "a crucial electoral year to complete the return to constitutional order", but authorities had not yet given a timeline.

In an interview with French broadcaster RFI, government spokesperson Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said a constitutional referendum would be held "probably in May."

Commitment not to stand

"We have a long rainy period which is not conducive to the organisation of elections. I think we need to start counting from September-October for the next elections", he added, referring to presidential and parliamentary polls.

The "transition charter" drawn up by the military shortly after the coup stipulates that none of its members can stand in elections, but a new constitution could remove this barrier.

Diallo, like other backers of Doumbouya, gave his support to a possible presidential bid by the military chief.

Doumbouya, who has since been sworn in as president, has reiterated on several occasions his commitment not to stand.

Freedom of expression

Guinea's opposition and civil society have repeatedly called for a return to civilian rule.

Diallo also commented on the sentencing of opposition politician Aliou Bah to two years in prison on Tuesday for "insulting and defaming" the military chief, a move which prompted outrage from the opposition.

"This should not be seen as a desire on the part of the authorities to muzzle or drive people into exile," Diallo said.

"To date, no political leader has been forced into exile for reasons relating to freedom of expression or criticism", he added.

EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper expressed "concern" at the sentencing in a post on X, urging Guinea to "respect freedom of expression and political pluralism."

SOURCE:AFP
