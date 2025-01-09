AFRICA
Sudan army claims more territory in Al Jazirah state
The Sudanese army continued its advance for the second consecutive day on Thursday in Al Jazirah State in central Sudan.
Clashes between the RSF and the army reignited in Al Jazirah on October 20, 2024. / Photo: AA
January 9, 2025

It announced the recapture of Alshbarga and several villages around Wad Madani, the state’s capital.

The army announced on Wednesday the recapture of Al-Hajj Abdullah in the southern part of Al Jazirah State, following clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The Armed Forces, other regular forces, and mobilised volunteers are clearing more towns and villages in Al Jazirah State, killing dozens of RSF fighters, and seizing military equipment and combat vehicles," it said on Thursday.

Allegiance to army

The army released a video showing troops inside Alshbarga, located 30 kilometres (19 miles) east of Wad Madani.

A commander of the army forces entering Alshbarga said in the video that "the town is free, and I assure citizens that the area between Alshbarga and the borders of Gedaref State (to the east) is now under army control. Displaced residents can return to their villages and homes."

Army soldiers also announced in the video the recapture of the villages of Mahla and Talha, which are located 20 kilometres west of Wad Madani.

Clashes between the RSF and the army reignited in Al Jazirah on October 20, 2024, after RSF commander Abu Aqla Kikal – originally from the state – defected and declared his allegiance to the army.

Deadly war

In December 2023, the RSF, under Kikal’s leadership, seized control of several towns in Al Jazirah, including Wad Madani.

The RSF holds vast areas of Al Jazirah State, except for El-Manaqil and surrounding regions, extending south to Sennar State’s border and westward to the White Nile State’s boundary.

The conflict between the army and the RSF, ongoing since mid-April 2023, has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
