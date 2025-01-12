AFRICA
Nigerian military strike 'accidentally' kills 16 civilians
A Nigerian military airstrike has "mistakenly" killed 16 civilians in the northwestern state of Zamfara.
The deadly airstrike intended to target armed bandits in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara. / Photo: Nigeria Air Force / Others
January 12, 2025

A Nigerian military airstrike mistakenly killed 16 civilians, including local vigilantes, in the Tungar Kara community in Zamfara State on Sunday.

The airstrike, intended to target armed bandits in the region, accidentally hit members of the Zamfara Community Protection Guard (ZCPG), local vigilantes, and other residents who had gathered to defend against a reported incursion by gunmen.

The incident was first reported by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focusing on the Lake Chad region, citing intelligence sources.

In a statement from Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesperson for the Zamfara governor, expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

'Mistaken for bandits'

The statement clarified that the casualties were mistaken for bandits fleeing from Gidan Makera in the Boko district of Zurmi LGA.

“We have received multiple positive reports of precision strikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Fansar Yamma over the weekend in the troubled Maradun and Zurmi local government areas," the statement read.

"Regrettably, some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and local vigilantes were also affected during the operation in Tungar Kara, resulting in the loss of lives."

This incident underscores the challenges and tragic consequences of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria’s northern regions, where distinguishing between combatants and civilians can have fatal consequences.

Past similar incidents

Maharazu Salisu Gado Faru, a lawmaker representing Maradun II Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, confirmed the incident, noting the airstrike targeted local vigilantes who had mobilised to counter the bandits.

The Zamfara tragedy follows another deadly mistaken airstrike in December 2023 when a Nigerian military airstrike targeted a Muslim religious gathering in the Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State, killing at least 85 people, mostly women and children.

Also in January 2017, at least 112 people were killed when a fighter jet mistakenly struck a camp housing 40,000 people displaced by violence in the town of Rann, near the Cameroon border.

These incidents highlight the recurring challenges in Nigeria's fight against insurgency, with civilians often caught in the crossfire.

