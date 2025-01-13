Uganda's military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has deactivated his X network account.

General Muhoozi announced on Friday, January 10th, that he was quitting X network to "concentrate on the Uganda People's Defence Force," which is the official name of the Ugandan military.

The military chief, however, told his one million X network followers that they would "re-converge" with him "at an appropriate time in the future."

He added that he "knows" his followers "love" him and that they would "continue to follow" him "like the wind, long after" his decision to leave X network.

'Account does not exist'

A search for General Muhoozi's X handle @mkainerugaba says: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

The military chief's decision to quit X network—a platform he was highly active on—comes after he recently caused a diplomatic spat between Uganda and its neighbouring nations, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The decision also comes after he posted a message on January 5th targeting Uganda's opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Muhoozi said it is his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who is preventing him from acting against Bobi Wine, an opposition politician who claims he won the January 2021 presidential election against President Museveni.

Controversial posts

Museveni, who has been in power for nearly 39 years, was declared the winner, with over 58% of the vote against Wine's 35%.

In mid-December 2024, 50-year-old General Muhoozi published two controversial posts—one about Sudan and the other about the DRC.

On December 16th, Muhoozi tweeted that he would "attack" armed white people operating in eastern DRC.

Referring to them as "white mercenaries," the military chief said he would attack them "from January 2nd, 2025," adding that his operation would end by December 2025.

There are several white peacekeepers operating in the troubled eastern DRC under the United Nations and other multi-agency groups.

There are also other white armed nationals who the DRC says are "military trainers helping to modernise the Congolese army's operations in Goma and Sake areas."

Uganda envoy summon

Following Muhoozi's tweet, DRC summoned Uganda's envoy to Kinshasa, Matata Twaha Magara, to "explain comments made by General Muhoozi."

On December 17th, the Ugandan military chief tweeted that he would "capture" Sudan's capital Khartoum.

Muhoozi said he would seek US President-elect Donald Trump's help to achieve the plan once the American assumes office on January 20th.

On December 18th, Sudan filed a response to Uganda, saying it was demanding an apology "for the offensive and dangerous comments of the army commander."

Shortly after separately publishing the two tweets on Sudan and DRC, Muhoozi deleted them.

Uganda's government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, faulted General Muhoozi for jeopardising the country's relations with its neighbours.

Opondo said in an interview on Uganda's Capital FM on December 21st: "Nowhere in the world have we seen the Chief of Defence Forces doing the sort of thing General Muhoozi is doing."

Opondo added that it was about time the military chief's behaviour was "confronted."

In April 2022, General Muhoozi deactivated his X network account, which had 500,000 followers, but barely a week later, he returned to the platform.

