AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya sends more police officers to fight gangs in Haiti
Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen says the 217 extra police officers will boost the efforts of about 400 officers sent last year.
Kenya sends more police officers to fight gangs in Haiti
Kenya is leading a UN-backed mission to counter gang violence in Haiti. Photo: Others / Others
January 19, 2025

Kenya has sent more than 200 police officers to Haiti, providing backup to an understaffed security mission in the Caribbean country, where rampant gang violence has displaced more than a million people.

Some 10 countries have together pledged over 3,100 troops for Haiti as part of a UN-backed anti-gang force, but few have so far deployed.

Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Saturday that the new group comprised 217 police from Kenya, who would join about 400 officers sent last year.

"Our commitment to this historic mission is unwavering and we will continue to mobilise all the necessary international support for it to succeed," he said in a social media post.

Working conditions

The gangs have terrorised Haiti for years in their attempts to take control of the country, leading to thousands of deaths and mass displacements.

Kenya has led the effort to staff the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, originally promising to deploy a total of 1,000 people.

However, Reuters news agency reported last month that nearly 20 people in the initial deployment submitted letters of resignation from the anti-gang mission due to pay delays and poor conditions.

The MSS in Haiti, which is led by top Kenyan police officers, said in response that its offers had received their salaries, and that it had not received resignations.

The nations of Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica and Belize have also contributed officers to the anti-gang effort.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us