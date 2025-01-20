AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sixteen Sudanese nationals killed in S. Sudan unrest: police
South Sudan police said on Monday that 16 Sudanese nationals were killed in riots last week over the alleged killings of South Sudanese people in Sudan's Al Jazirah region.
South Sudan's national police said in a statement on January 20, 205: "Sixteen Sudanese foreign nationals were reported killed in four states." / Photo: Reuters
January 20, 2025

Riots erupted in South Sudan's capital Juba and elsewhere in the country on Thursday and Friday.

The Sudanese army has condemned what it called "individual violations" in Al Jazira after human-rights groups blamed some of its soldiers and its allies for targeting civilians accused of supporting the rebel Rapid Support Forces.

South Sudan's national police said in a statement: "Sixteen Sudanese foreign nationals were reported killed in four states."

Dusk-to-dawn curfew

Police will continue to patrol markets and residential areas to protect Sudanese people, the statement said.

On Friday, the government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew, which is still in force.

At least 24 suspects have been arrested and charges will be filed once investigations are complete, South Sudan's military said in a separate statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
