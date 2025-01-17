Police in South Sudan have declared a nighttime curfew the morning after an anti-Sudanese demonstration in the capital, Juba, degenerated into looting.

"As a countermeasure, we have ordered for a curfew starting at 6:00 pm," police chief Abraham Manyuat announced on state television on Friday as new protests began in the capital and other cities.

Heavy gunfire erupted, and security forces were deployed in South Sudan’s capital Thursday to stop angry youths from looting businesses owned by Sudanese nationals.

Reports indicated that Sudanese-owned businesses in neighbourhoods across Juba had been vandalised and looted amid rising tensions.

Counter measures

In response, police fired shots in the air to discourage youths from looting and destroying the shops.

The unrest follows protests by local residents condemning the alleged killing of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Col. John Kassara Koang Nhial, spokesperson for the South Sudan National Police Service, confirmed to Anadolu that police were dispersing a group of South Sudanese who were protesting against the killing of South Sudanese in Wad Madani, El Gezira State’s capital, by the SAF.

He said Sudanese people living in South Sudan will be protected at all costs, and their properties and shops should not be looted.

Early this week, gruesome videos circulating on social media of South Sudanese killed in Wad Madani, the capital of Al Jazirah State, raised concern about the safety of thousands who have been stranded in the war-torn neighbouring country.

