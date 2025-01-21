AFRICA
Tuareg separatists in Mali 'release' Spanish hostage
The Spanish national will be transferred to Algerian authorities, according to the separatists.
Tuaregs fighters have been linked to killings in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Photo/ Reuters
January 21, 2025

Tuareg separatists in northern Mali have released a Spanish man kidnapped in North Africa on January17, two of the group's spokesmen said late on Monday.

Spain's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that a Spanish man had been kidnapped in North Africa.

El Pais newspaper reported that the man was kidnapped in southern Algeria and taken to Mali, though the Foreign Ministry did not confirm that information.

In a post on X, one of the leaders of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) said a Spanish national named Gilbert Navarro "kidnapped in Algeria a few days ago" and transported by his captors to north Mali had been freed by FLA forces on Monday.

'In good health'

The former hostage would be protectively spending the night with the FLA before being transferred to Algerian authorities, said Attaye Ag Mohamed, who also acts as a spokesman for the group.

Another FLA spokesman, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, said on X that the FLA had freed Navarro, who was in good health, and that more details would follow.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
