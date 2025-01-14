AFRICA
Mali army kills 23 terrorists in separate operations
The Malian army has killed 23 terrorists in the south-central Mopti Region over the last two days, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Mali has experienced insecurity over the years, with insurgent groups and separatists engaging in regular attacks. / Photo: AFP      / Others
January 14, 2025

The Malian army has killed 23 terrorists in the south-central Mopti Region over the last two days, an official statement released on Tuesday said.

Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) conducted an operation in Doro village of the Mopti Region on Monday, killing three terrorists and seizing weapons and equipment, the army said.

Earlier on Sunday, the air force targeted Berdosso village near Badiangara town in the Mopti Region and killed 20 terrorists, the statement added.

Two terrorist trucks carrying logistical equipment were also destroyed in the northern Timbuktu region the same day, the army said.

Separatist groups

The armed forces also reiterated their commitment to the fight against terrorist groups.

Although the army statement made no mention of the groups of terrorists killed in separate operations, several militant outfits and separatists who recently formed an alliance are active in various regions.

On December 3, 2024, five armed separatist groups in the country announced their alliance, forming the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), which wants independence for part of northern Mali.

The High Council for Azawad Unity (HCUA), the National Movement for Azawad Liberation (MNLA), and the rebel factions of the Azawad Arab Movement (MAA) and Imghad Tuareg Self-Defence Group and Allies (GATIA) are all part of the alliance.

The Malian government considers these groups, as well as al-Qaida-linked JNIM and the Macina Liberation Front (FLM), to be terrorist organisations.

SOURCE:AA
