Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke over the phone with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and praised Cairo’s mediation for achieving a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin also commended the role of other countries that contributed to sealing the deal.

The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Syria, emphasising the need for "unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country, ensuring the legitimate rights of all its citizens, regardless of their political beliefs and ethnic and religious affiliation," the statement said.

They also "thoroughly reviewed" different aspects of bilateral relations in areas such as trade, agriculture and humanitarian efforts, as well as the implementation of joint projects, including the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El Dabaa, and the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area.

Agree to maintain contact

The Russian and Egyptian presidents agreed to maintain contact between the countries at various levels, the statement said.

On the evening of January 15, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani announced that mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington had led to an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The deal involves the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the implementation of a ceasefire in the enclave. The agreement came into effect on Sunday, January 19.

