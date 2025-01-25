Saturday, January 25, 2025

12:31 GMT — Israeli prison service has said it has released 200 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza ceasefire deal, after Hamas freed 4 Israeli female soldiers.

Earlier, the Prisoners’ Media Office said in a statement that the set-to-be freed prisoners will include 121 serving life sentences and 79 with lengthy sentences.

It added that 70 of those serving life sentences will be deported outside the Palestinian territories.

According to the statement, the second batch of prisoners will include 137 from Palestinian resistance group Hamas, 26 from Fatah group, 29 from Islamic Jihad, three from the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and one from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) in addition to four others without any party affiliation.

The list includes Mohammed al-Tous, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails.

Tous, from the West Bank city of Bethlehem, was arrested in 1985 and sentenced to life in prison on accusations of carrying out attacks against Israeli targets.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, three buses of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) left Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah with freed Palestinian prisoners on board under the deal.

12:30 GMT — Freed Israeli hostages on way to hospital on military helicopter: army

Four Israeli women soldiers freed from captivity in Gaza were aboard a military helicopter with their parents and being flown to hospital, the army said in a statement.

"Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, together with their parents, just boarded an Israeli Air Force helicopter to make their way to the hospital, where they will be reunited with the rest of their families and receive medical treatment" it said in a statement.

12:10 GMT — Israel threatens to block Palestinians’ return to north Gaza

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hamas violated the Gaza deal by failing to free Israeli captive Arbel Yehud.

“In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip, until the arrangement of the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today,” Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Israel demanded proof from Hamas that Yehud is alive and will be freed next week.

11:20 GMT — Lebanese army says Israel procrastinating in withdrawal

Lebanon's army accused Israel of procrastinating in withdrawing troops from south Lebanon as required under a ceasefire that ended the war with Hezbollah, a day after Israel said its forces would remain beyond a Sunday deadline for their departure.

The Lebanese army, in a statement issued on Saturday, also urged Lebanese residents to wait before heading into the border region, citing the presence of mines and unexploded Israeli ordnance.

Under the US-brokered agreement, which took effect on November 27, Hezbollah weapons and fighters must be removed from areas south of the Litani River and Israeli troops should withdraw as the Lebanese military deploys into the region, all within a 60-day time frame, meaning by Sunday at 4 am (0200 GMT).

09:12 GMT —Hamas releases four Israeli women soldiers to Red Cross

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The four freed soldiers wearing Israeli military uniform vests smiled and waved on a stage at Palestine Square in Gaza City as they were transferred to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Some 200 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed in exchange for the four Israeli soldiers.

08:34 GMT — Hamas releases list of 200 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel

Hamas released the list of 200 Palestinian prisoners set to be released by Israel in exchange for four female Israeli soldiers as part of a ceasefire agreement between the group and Israel.

The 200 prisoners include long-serving inmates and others with lengthy sentences.

08:25 GMT — Hamas asks Red Cross to prepare for hostage transfer: report

The International Committee of the Red Cross received a call from Hamas to head to the designated transfer point in Gaza where four Israeli hostages are scheduled to be released, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that in the early hours of the morning, a convoy from the International Committee of the Red Cross departed for the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern part of Gaza.

The convoy consisted of several Red Cross vehicles, including a bus with a capacity of 20-25 people. No official statement has yet been issued by the Red Cross.

08:18 GMT — Hamas members gather at key Gaza square for hostage handover

Dozens of members belonging to Palestinian Al Qassam and Al Quds brigades have arrived at a key square in Gaza City, where four Israeli women soldiers are expected to be handed over to the Red Cross, an AFP reporter said.

07:18 GMT — Error found in list of Palestinian prisoners set to be released

An error has been found in the list of Palestinian prisoners slated to be released on Saturday, as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, said the Prisoners' Media Office in Gaza.

There was a discrepancy in several names and the issue is being addressed in coordination with mediators, the office added.

No further details were provided.

02:59 GMT —Hamas, Israel prepare for second prisoner exchange under truce

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it will release four Israeli women soldiers on Saturday under a truce deal that is also expected to see a second group of jailed Palestinians freed.

Israel confirmed Friday that it had received a list of names of hostages who are due to return home, though neither side has specified how many Palestinians will be released from Israeli prisons if everything goes to plan.

Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on Telegram Friday that "as part of the prisoners' exchange deal, the Qassam brigades decided to release tomorrow four women soldiers".

Palestinian sources told AFP the releases could begin before noon (1000 GMT), though neither Hamas nor Israel has issued a statement on expected timings.

21:07 GMT — Lebanon says Israel breached truce 660 times

The Israeli army has committed 20 more violations of a ceasefire that took effect in late November, bringing total violations to nearly 660.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said the violations concentrated in the districts of Bent Jbeil, Marjayoun and Nabatieh, included the destruction of homes, burning of cars, bulldozing of streets, damaging a mosque and opening fire toward Lebanese areas.

The Israeli army carried out bulldozing attacks on streets in Aitaroun and set fire to several homes. It also opened fire on homes in the towns of Maroun al Ras and Yaroun.

Another Israeli force stormed Qantara, where it set fire to cars and damaged a mosque, the Lebanese broadcaster added.

The Israeli army fired at least two artillery shells toward the Khiyam town.

20:35 GMT —Israel says UNRWA must leave East Jerusalem by January 30

Israel's United Nations envoy, Danny Danon, has told the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA must "cease its operations in [East] Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city" by January 30.

A law banning UNRWA's operation on Israeli land and contact with Israeli authorities takes effect on January 30.