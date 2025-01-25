Cody Gakpo struck twice as Premier League leaders Liverpool thrashed Ipswich 4-1 to maintain their six-point lead over Arsenal, who survived Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card to snatch a 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Arne Slot's side cruised to their second successive league victory thanks to a first half goal-spree at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai's 11th-minute opener fizzed past Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton from Ibrahima Konate's assist.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 35th minute with a fierce strike for his 23rd goal in all compet itions this term.

Salah's 100th goal

It was also the Egypt forward's 100th Premier League goal at Anfield.

Gakpo killed off Ipswich before half-time when he bundled home after Walton parried Szoboszlai's shot in the 44th minute.

The Dutch forward netted again in the 66th minute, heading past Walton from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Jacob Greaves' stoppage-time diving header was little consolation for third-bottom Ipswich, who have conceded 10 goals in their last two league games.

Liverpool's 16th win from 22 league games this season keeps them on course for a first English t itle since 2020.

The quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal, who left it late before keeping the pressure on the leaders.

Arsenal furious

Arsenal, without ill captain Martin Odegaard, had Lewis-Skelly contentiously sent off for tripping Matt Doherty to stop a Wolves counter-attack in the 43rd minute.

It was a cynical challenge but Arsenal were furious, protesting that the tackle was too far from goal to warrant a red card.

The Premier League Match Centre confirmed on social media that the 18-year-old defender was sent off for "serious foul play".

But Wolves were also reduced t0 10 men in the 70th minute when Joao Gomes earned a second booking for a foul on Jurrien Timber.

