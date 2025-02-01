AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Trio charged for posts over Zambia's president health
Police warn the public against misuse of social media platforms to spread falsehood.
Trio charged for posts over Zambia's president health
President Hakainde Hichilema is serving his first term.  / Photo: Reuters
February 1, 2025

Zambian authorities have charged three suspects accused of allegedly posting inflammatory statements on social media about the health of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The trio were charged with offenses under cybersecurity laws on harassment utilizing means of electronic communication, police said on Friday.

No details were offered on the social media platforms where the posts were published.

"Citizens are reminded that the spread of false and harmful information on digital platforms can lead to unnecessary panic, social unrest and legal repercussions," police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told journalists.

Police custody

The suspects are being held in police custody at an undisclosed location and are expected to be arraigned in court soon.

Police warned the public against misuse of social media platforms to spread falsehood, incite violence and disseminate defamatory content.

Last week the ruling UNPD party said that the president was "physically healthy and discharging his constitutional duties diligently", according to in a post on Facebook.

"Ignore any social media innuendos suggesting otherwise," it added.

Committed to transparency

President Hichilema on Friday hosted UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression Irene Khan. He said his government remains committed to transparency and dialogue for the benefit of all citizens, according to a post on his account on X platform.

The president is serving his first term after winning the presidential elections held in August 2021. He defeated the then incumbent, President Edgar Lungu, by a landslide.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us