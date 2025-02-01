Zambian authorities have charged three suspects accused of allegedly posting inflammatory statements on social media about the health of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The trio were charged with offenses under cybersecurity laws on harassment utilizing means of electronic communication, police said on Friday.

No details were offered on the social media platforms where the posts were published.

"Citizens are reminded that the spread of false and harmful information on digital platforms can lead to unnecessary panic, social unrest and legal repercussions," police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told journalists.

Police custody

The suspects are being held in police custody at an undisclosed location and are expected to be arraigned in court soon.

Police warned the public against misuse of social media platforms to spread falsehood, incite violence and disseminate defamatory content.

Last week the ruling UNPD party said that the president was "physically healthy and discharging his constitutional duties diligently", according to in a post on Facebook.

"Ignore any social media innuendos suggesting otherwise," it added.

Committed to transparency

President Hichilema on Friday hosted UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression Irene Khan. He said his government remains committed to transparency and dialogue for the benefit of all citizens, according to a post on his account on X platform.

The president is serving his first term after winning the presidential elections held in August 2021. He defeated the then incumbent, President Edgar Lungu, by a landslide.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.