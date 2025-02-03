By Coletta Wanjohi

Defining moments invariably arrive in ways that sometimes only make sense much later.

For Richard Randriamandrato, it was his appointment as Madagascar's minister of foreign affairs in March 2022.

The role marked a significant shift from his previous position as minister of economy and finance, where he established a strong reputation.

He was sacked by a presidential decree just a few months after his appointment as foreign affairs minister.

What then appeared to be a career setback has since led to a new opportunity for Randriamandrato as Madagascar's nominee for the chairpersonship of the African Union Commission, a role that President Andry Rajoelina believes suits his profile best.

A vision of collective action is 65-year-old Randriamandrato's calling card as he now vies with two other contenders — Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Djibouti's foreign affairs minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf — for the responsibility of steering the continental bloc through the next four years.

"This candidacy illustrates Madagascar's desire to actively contribute to the future of our continent by defending the values of unity and regional integration,"

"This candidacy illustrates Madagascar's desire to actively contribute to the future of our continent by defending the values of unity and regional integration,"

President Rajoelina said in December 2024 as he officially unveiled the country's candidate during a ceremony in Iavoloha Palace.

African heads of state and government will elect the next AU chairperson at a summit in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa from February 15 to 16.

Pan-African outlook

Randriamandrato's stint as minister of foreign affairs from March to October 2022 may have been short, but his diplomatic credentials are a force to reckon with.

He was previously a special adviser on international relations to both the Prime Minister and the President.

Randriamandrato believes that the primary duty of AU and its affiliated organisations is to strengthen Africa's position in the global order and resolve intra-continental conflict.

"The establishment of peace between border countries at war requires the maintenance of permanent dialogue and reflationary diplomacy that the AU must maintain and promote," he says in a vision statement.

AU is already moving to implement operational reforms to make it leaner and more effective, provide better service to Africans, and reduce excessive reliance on development partners.

"These reforms need the approval of heads of state with a broad consensus of what to do to guide the future course of action," says Randriamandrato.

He trusts Kenyan President William Ruto, who has been nominated by AU to champion the proposed reforms, to drive the process forward.

"I believe President Ruto will bring a unique perspective to strengthen the African Union," he says.

Randriamandrato's other priorities are to have a self-reliant AU with adequate domestic funding and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Expression of aspirations

Madagascar is an island off the southeastern coast of Africa and the fourth largest worldwide after Greenland, New Guinea and Borneo.

According to President Rajoelina, this island state with a population of over 28 million "is ready to take up the challenge" of heading an institution representing 55 member states.

Rasata Rafaravavitafika, Madagascar's minister of foreign affairs, echoes the President.

"This is the first time Madagascar has a candidate for such a high position within the African Union Commission."

Randriamandrato's candidacy also represents a unique opportunity for the Indian Ocean islands and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries to present a strong, unified voice.

Whoever wins the three-pronged race later this month will take over the mantle from Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, who has served two terms at the helm of AU.