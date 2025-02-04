AFRICA
'Stop bullying': SA tells US after Trump threatens aid freeze
South Africa has strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump's threats to cut aid, saying developed economies should not bully developing countries.
South Africa's Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe has rejected US President Donald Trump's threats of withdrawing funding to South Africa. / Photo: AFP
February 4, 2025

South Africa has strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump's threats to cut aid, saying developed economies should not bully developing countries simply because they provide funds.

"A state of development must not be the basis of being bullied; every country must be given a chance to grow and develop to full capacity without being bullied," Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika late on Monday, adding that "being bullied should not be acceptable under any circumstances."

His comments came after Trump on Sunday threatened to cut all future funding to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law last month, which allows state entities to expropriate land in the public interest for various purposes.

'Not a confiscation instrument'

Trump threatened to cut future funding to South Africa over alleged land confiscation and mistreatment of "certain classes of people."

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Ramaphosa also rejected Trump's claims on Monday, saying Pretoria did "not confiscate" any land.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

'Sovereignty, country must be respected'

“The South African government has not confiscated any land.”

Mantashe said the US should have raised its concerns through official diplomatic channels, rather than insulting South Africa publicly and expecting South Africa to accept it because they are a powerful force and economy.

“We have a sovereignty that must be protected. We have a country that must be respected,” he remarked.

Regarding the opening event of the four-day Africa Mining Investment Summit in Cape Town, Mantashe said: “Let’s mobilise Africa; let’s withhold minerals (supply) to the US. If they don’t give us money, let’s not give them minerals.”

He said the US takes Africa's minerals while claiming to be withdrawing funding. "We have minerals on the continent; therefore, we have something that we have," he said, adding, "We are not just beggars."

SOURCE:AA
