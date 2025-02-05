AFRICA
DRC: UN urges immediate reopening of Goma Airport
The inoperation of the airport, reportedly taken over by M23 fighters on January 28th, has become a critical bottleneck, hindering the delivery of essential aid to a population in dire need.
The UN urges action on the airport as the humanitarian crisis deepens in DRC. Photo: Others  / Others
February 5, 2025

The United Nations calls for the immediate reopening of Goma airport, a crucial lifeline for humanitarian aid in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a UN statement said.

The airport, reportedly taken over by M23 fighters on January 28th, has become a critical bottleneck, hindering the delivery of essential aid to a population in dire need, the UN said on Tuesday.

"Without it, the evacuation of the seriously injured, the delivery of medical supplies, and the reception of humanitarian reinforcements are paralyzed," stated Bruno Lemarquis, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC.

He described the situation as an "absolute emergency," emphasising that Goma is facing a "humanitarian emergency" with "medical infrastructure overwhelmed and thousands of civilians deprived of vital assistance."

"All those involved must act without delay to enable humanitarian flights to resume operations and guarantee access to relief supplies," Lemarquis urged. "The survival of thousands of people depends on it."

Goma, a strategically located border city, fell to M23 fighters last month, triggering a humanitarian crisis. The UN estimates that at least 900 people were killed in the fighting, and over 100,000 have been displaced.

