Türkiye neutralises 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
"We will continue our fight against terrorism with the same determination and resolution as we have until today, without compromise," says Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry.
Since the fall of the Assad regime, the PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a “terror corridor” along the border with Türkiye. / Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
February 8, 2025

Turkish security forces "neutralised" 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

"We will continue our fight against terrorism with the same determination and resolution as we have until today, without compromise," the ministry said on X on Saturday.

The term "neutralise" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of local residents.

The PKK, which has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, is classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a “terror corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

