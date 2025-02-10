AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tunisia foils attempt to smuggle flamingos abroad
Tunisian customs officials say they have thwarted an attempt to smuggle abroad 10 pink flamingos, a protected species.
Flamingos' migratory route spans West Africa, Europe and parts of Asia via the Mediterranean Sea. / Photo: AP
February 10, 2025

Tunisian customs said on Monday they thwarted an attempt to smuggle abroad 10 pink flamingos, a protected species, in a town bordering Algeria.

Photos the authority posted online showed the birds tied up and packed into crates.

In an accompanying statement, customs said they found the flamingos "loaded on a truck bearing a Tunisian registration plate" in Jendouba, northwestern Tunisia.

Officials "returned the birds to their natural habitat as part of preserving the species", the statement said.

Endangered species

The greater flamingo, Phoenicopterus roseus, is listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

It is protected under Tunisian law, according to Hichem Azafzaf, an environmentalist and coordinator at BirdLife Tunisia.

Alongside climate-driven threats, the species faces "illegal hunting and smuggling", Azafzaf told AFP.

The bird's migratory route spans West Africa, Europe and parts of Asia via the Mediterranean Sea.

Lakes dry up

Drought and rising temperatures have dried up lakes and wetlands where it nests, including Tunisia's heavily polluted Sebkhet Sejoumi near the capital.

In eastern Algeria last year, volunteers rescued about 300 flamingo chicks after a salt lake where they hatched dried up.

SOURCE:AFP
