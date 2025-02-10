AFRICA
Vessel carrying Pakistanis capsizes near Libya
A vessel carrying around 65 passengers, including a number of Pakistani nationals, has capsized off Libya's coast, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Vessel carrying Pakistanis capsizes near Libya
A vessel carrying around 65 passengers, including a number of Pakistani nationals, capsized off the coast of Libya, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“Our Embassy in Tripoli has informed us that a vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, North West of Zawiya city, Libya,” said a ministry statement.

Pakistan's Embassy in the capital Tripoli immediately dispatched a team to Zawiya hospital to assist local authorities in identifying the deceased, according to the statement.

“The Embassy is also trying to ascertain further details of the Pakistani victims,” it added.

