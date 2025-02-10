WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 51 dead after Guatemala bus plunges into ravine
At least 51 people have died in Guatemala City after their bus crashed through a guard rail and plunged into a ravine.
At least 51 dead after Guatemala bus plunges into ravine
Road accidents leading to dozens of fatalities are common in Central and South America. / Photo: AFP
February 10, 2025

At least 51 people were killed in Guatemala City on Monday when a bus crashed through a guard rail and plunged into a ravine, rescuers said, one of the worst road accidents in Latin America in years.

The municipal fire department said the bodies of 51 people were retrieved from the wreckage of the bus, which was carrying more than 70 people when it crashed off a bridge into a river contaminated with effluent.

Victor Gomez, spokesperson for the Volunteer Firefighters group that was involved in the rescue effort, confirmed that there were "51 bodies in the provisional morgue."

Rescuers had already managed to extricate 10 injured people from the wreckage.

'A difficult day'

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo expressed sorrow over the tragedy and declared an unspecified period of national mourning.

"Today is a difficult day for the Guatemalan nation," he said.

The fire department said the driver lost control of the bus and collided with several small vehicles before plunging over the precipice.

"The bus kept going, broke through a metal railing, and fell into a ravine about 20 metres (65 feet) deep until it reached the sewage-contaminated river," the department's Carlos Hernandez told reporters.

Bus was 30 years old

AFPTV images showed lines of firefighters passing bodies pulled from the murky waters, which were filled with trash, up the slope on stretchers.

According to local media, the bus was travelling to Guatemala City from the town of San Agustin Acasaguastlan in El Progreso department, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) to the northeast.

Communications Minister Miguel Angel Diaz said an initial investigation showed that the bus was 30 years old but still had a licence to operate.

He said that the cause of the early morning accident was still unknown and that investigators were looking into whether the bus was overloaded with passengers.

Other accidents in Latin America

Road accidents leading to dozens of fatalities are common in Central and South America.

In January 2018, 52 people were killed in Peru when a bus fell off a cliff onto a beach north of the capital Lima.

In Brazil, 54 people were killed in March 2015 in a tourist bus crash in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us