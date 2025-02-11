AFRICA
2 MIN READ
5.2-magnitude hits Morocco, no damage reported
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on Monday, with no reported damage or casualties.
5.2-magnitude hits Morocco, no damage reported
While the Moroccan earthquake did not cause any reported casualties or damage on February 10, 2025, it triggered panic. / Photo: Reuters
February 11, 2025

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Morocco with no reported damage or casualties, the state media said on Tuesday, sparking panic nearly a year-and-a-half after a quake killed thousands.

Citing Morocco's National Institute of Geophysics, the official MAP news agency said the earthquake struck the northwestern province of Ouezzane at 11:48 pm (2248 GMT) on Monday.

It was felt in several cities, including the capital Rabat around 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of the epicentre.

While the quake did not cause any reported casualties or damage, it triggered panic, with video s shared online showing people rushing from their homes in the middle of the night.

On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the remote mountainous High Atlas region, killing nearly 3,000 people and damaging 60,000 homes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us