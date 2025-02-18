AFRICA
Libya to host 2026 African-Turkish Summit
Country’s selection for hosting event announced during 38th African Union summit in Addis Ababa.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with African leaders at the 3rd African-Turkish Summit in Istanbul. / Others
February 18, 2025

The African Union announced Monday that Libya will host the 2026 African-Turkish Summit.

The decision was adopted during the 38th African Union summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from February 15-16, according to a statement from Libya's Presidential Council.

“This decision is the result of the diplomatic efforts made by the Libyan delegation during the summit, led by Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed al-Menfi,” it added.

It underscores the importance of Libya hosting the event as part of efforts to restore its active role and leadership position in Africa, after its significant role in expanding economic, political and sustainable development cooperation, the statement noted.

International recognition

The statement also said that the hosting represents renewed international recognition of Libya's potential and its pivotal role in enhancing dialogue and strategic cooperation between Africa and key countries, advancing shared interests and fostering more effective partnerships for the continent’s goals.

The African Union, a 55-nation organization established in 2002 to replace the Organization of African Unity (OAU), aims to promote integration among its members and establish a common market.

In recent years, three African-Turkish partnership summits were held - in Istanbul in 2008, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea in 2014 and Istanbul again in 2021.

The first two ministerial meetings took place in Istanbul in 2011 and 2018, addressing the progress in relations between Türkiye and the African Union and the action plans agreed upon at summit meetings.

SOURCE:AA
