Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while offering Ankara as a potential host for future negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara on Tuesday, both leaders criticised the exclusion of Ukraine, European states and Türkiye from recent US-Russia talks in Riyadh, emphasising that no decision on the war’s resolution could be made without Kiev's direct participation.

"Türkiye has taken a very principled stance on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, expressing gratitude for Ankara’s efforts in facilitating the release of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

He emphasised that both Ukraine and Türkiye must be part of any peace discussions with Russia.

Erdogan, aligning Türkiye’s stance with past diplomatic initiatives, said that Ankara would continue to support negotiations that lead to lasting peace.

"This war, which has caused countless innocent deaths and immense destruction, must end now," he said.

He reiterated that Türkiye would provide "all kinds of support" to ensure meaningful dialogue, adding that peace "has no losers" and that the entire world is now awaiting an end to the conflict.

Zelenskyy slams Riyadh meeting, cancels Saudi visit

Zelenskyy voiced disappointment over Tuesday’s Russia-US meeting in Riyadh, revealing that Ukraine had not been informed beforehand and only learned about it through media reports.

"It was a surprise to us," he said, adding that such talks could not yield results without Ukraine at the table.

In response to the exclusion, Zelenskyy said he cancelled a planned visit to Saudi Arabia and is now awaiting a US delegation in Kiev to discuss the situation.

Türkiye as a mediator

Erdogan positioned Türkiye as a potential host for future peace talks, saying that Ankara's diplomatic efforts would continue through Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s meetings and his own direct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope that in our meetings, we will ensure the path to peace," Erdogan said.

Emphasising the need for an inclusive diplomatic framework, he added, "Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty remain indisputable in our eyes, and Türkiye will continue to work toward a resolution where all parties are engaged."

While the war continues to cause devastation, both leaders signaled a push for renewed diplomacy. With Türkiye offering itself as a neutral ground for discussions, its long-standing mediation role remains crucial in shaping the next phase of peace efforts between Ukraine, Russia, and international stakeholders.

