A leading critic of Guinea's ruling junta was whisked from his home by gunmen who broke in through the ceiling early on Wednesday morning, his wife told AFP.

Abdoul Sacko's Forum of Active Forces movement, which calls for the return of civilian rule in the West African country, condemned the "kidnapping" and pointed the finger at the military junta.

Guinea is currently ruled by General Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power after overthrowing the government in 2021.

The junta has often been accused of cracking down on freedom of expression and silencing dissenting voices. It has routinely banned protests calling for the military to step down and has shut down several news outlets.

'Broke through the ceiling'

Sacko's wife, Oumou Barry, told AFP the men, armed with guns and wearing black face masks and military camouflage trousers, arrived at their home at 4:00 am (GMT) while he was praying.

"They did everything to get in, without being able to open the door. They broke through the ceiling to enter," she said, visibly shaken.

"They slapped him and threw him to the ground. They tied him up and took him away," she said, adding that they had confiscated Sacko's phones.

Traces of the break-in through the ceiling were visible at his home in the suburbs of the capital Conakry, an AFP reporter saw.

'Regularly receiving threats'

In a statement Sacko's Forum of Active Forces movement condemned "with the greatest firmness the violence and terror that marked this abduction."

Sacko's lawyer, Almamy Samory Traore said that he was planning to visit various police departments to try and find him.

"We expected this. Our client was regularly receiving threats," Traore said, adding that he had already raised Sacko's case with the prosecutor in Dixinn, a sub-prefecture of Conakry.

"The list of people who have been forcibly disappeared must not get any longer."

'Unconditional release'

Biro Barry, a Sacko ally, said: "We condemn this kidnapping and we call for his unconditional release."

Barry added that any issues with Sacko should have been dealt with by proper legal means and that "this type of kidnapping must stop."

Sacko had previously been arrested on March 11, 2023 for his involvement in organising protests, although he was released later that same day.

Two other opposition figures who called for an end to military rule, Oumar Sylla, also known as Fonike Mengue, and Mamadou Billo Bah, have been missing since July 2024.

Aliou Bah, another opposition figure, in January was sentenced to two years in prison for "offence and defamation" against General Doumbouya.

