South Africa G20: World must listen to Africa, says China
“This year represents an ‘African moment’,” says China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G20 foreign ministers summit in Johannesburg. / Photo: Reuters
February 21, 2025

The world must listen to “what Africa has to say” and take Africa’s concerns “seriously,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the Group of 20 (G20) nations, according to an official statement released in Beijing Friday.

“We must listen to what Africa has to say, take Africa’s concerns seriously, support Africa’s actions, and work f or peace and development in Africa, to leave a distinct African mark on the Johannesburg Summit,” Wang said Thursday, addressing the G20 foreign ministers in the South African city.

South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency from last December until November this year.

The two-day meeting of foreign ministers was the first such G20 summit hosted by any African city as South Africa is the only African nation member of the bloc, which also includes the European Union countries.

'African moment'

Last year, the African Union was added to the G20 as the 21st member.

“This year represents an ‘African moment’,” Wang said, underscoring Beijing’s “firm” support to the African people “independently resolving African problems.”

Beijing “opposes” external interventions in the domestic affairs of the African countries, Wang added.

SOURCE:AA
