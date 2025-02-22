AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zambian president fires senior officials in reshuffle
The reshuffle appeared to address gaps in the government's performance and public concerns regarding governance, according to local reports.
Zambian president fires senior officials in reshuffle
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema / Photo: Reuters
February 22, 2025

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed one provincial administrator and several senior officials on Friday in a reshuffle of the top ranks of officials

The president replaced Henry Sikazwe, minister of Muchinga province, with Njavwa Simutowe, according to a statement from his office.

He also replaced the government's deputy chief whip in parliament and three permanent secretaries in the ministry of finance.

Local news websites report that the reshuffle appeared to address gaps in the government's performance and public concerns regarding governance.

Zambia is one of the world's biggest copper producers but has been badly impacted by a region-wide drought that has destroyed crops and left millions at risk o f hunger.

President Hichilema is expected to seek a second term in next year's general elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us