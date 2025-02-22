Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed one provincial administrator and several senior officials on Friday in a reshuffle of the top ranks of officials

The president replaced Henry Sikazwe, minister of Muchinga province, with Njavwa Simutowe, according to a statement from his office.

He also replaced the government's deputy chief whip in parliament and three permanent secretaries in the ministry of finance.

Local news websites report that the reshuffle appeared to address gaps in the government's performance and public concerns regarding governance.

Zambia is one of the world's biggest copper producers but has been badly impacted by a region-wide drought that has destroyed crops and left millions at risk o f hunger.

President Hichilema is expected to seek a second term in next year's general elections.

