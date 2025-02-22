Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte helped Manchester United come from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday after the hosts were denied a stoppage-time penalty following a VAR review.

United's woeful campaign looked set to get worse as more poor defending allowed rejuvenated striker Beto to fire Everton in front early on, and Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-0 before halftime.

The visitors did improve after the break and captain Fernandes pulled a goal back from a free kick before Ugarte slammed home a superb equaliser 10 minutes from time to complete the comeback.

Everton thought they were set to snatch a dramatic win after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but the decision was overturned by VAR, and one point apiece kept United 15th in the standings, three places below their opponents.

