AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DRC condemns M23's 'executions' as group advances
A spokesperson of the DRC government says "Rwanda and its M23 auxiliaries" have executed more than ten people in Goma, the capital of the eastern province of North Kivu.
DRC condemns M23's 'executions' as group advances
According to the UN, more than 3,000 people have been killed in eastern DRC since January 26, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
February 23, 2025

A spokesperson of the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo said “Rwanda and its M23 auxiliaries” on Saturday executed more than ten people in Goma, the capital of the eastern province of North Kivu.

“The string of heinous crimes committed by the Rwanda, its hordes and its puppets grows longer every day,” Patrick Muyaya said on X early Sun day.

He said the people of Goma, which the M23 rebels took under its control in January, live under “constant terror” due to crimes such as looting, vandalism, sexual violence, summary executions as well as abduction and forced recruitment of children.

Last week, UNICEF warned that Congolese children were facing an "unprecedented catastrophe," enduring summary executions, sexual violence, recruitment and abduction.

M23 advancing further

The UN has condemned the ongoing M23 offensive, urging Rwanda to cease its alleged support to the rebel group.

The US earlier imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s State Minister for Regional Integration James Kabarebe, and an M23 spokesperson for their alleged roles in escalating the conflict.

The M23, one of dozens of armed groups active in eastern DRC and that resurfaced in late 2021, last week captured the city of Bukavu, after seizing Goma in January. At least 3,000 people, including peacekeepers, were killed and thousands displaced in the Goma fighting.

They are now said to be moving towards the city of Uvira, less than 30 kilometres from Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us