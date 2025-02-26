Nigerian authorities have expressed sorrow at the sudden death of Nigerian professional footballer Abubakar Lawal in Uganda and expressed commitment to ensuring a “thorough investigation" into the circumstances surrounding the player's demise.

Nigeria is ''deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mr. Abubakar Lawal,'' Kimiebi Ebienfa, acting spokesperson for Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement posted on X.

Nigeria is working ''closely'' with the Ugandan authorities in handling the situation.

"We are committed to ensuring that a thorough and transparent investigation is conducted, including an autopsy to verify the cause of death," Ebienfa emphasised.

Lawal, 29, was a former player of Nigeria's under-20 national team. Before his death, he was playing for Vipers Sports Club, a Ugandan professional association football club based in Kitende.

"The Ministry has also directed the High Commission in Kampala to provide all necessary consular assistance to support the family and ensure that justice is served.''

His club, Vipers Sports Club, paid tribute to the Nigerian player, describing him as a ''unique'' person.

''He had a big heart of gold. He really cared about people and went out of his way to help. He was incredibly generous. He had a beautiful soul, and we will miss him so much," Vipers wrote.

Meanwhile, Ugandan police say they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Lawal's death, which reportedly involved a fall from a shopping mall in Kampala.

"Kajjansi Police Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian national Abubakar Lawal, a professional footballer at Vipers Sports Club, who allegedly fell from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on the morning of February 24, 2025," a police statement on X revealed.

"Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025," the police statement continued.

The police added Lawal was “rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Authorities say evidence has been gathered, including CCTV footage, to determine the exact sequence of events.

"Items belonging to the deceased, including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, were recovered from his black backpack," Ugandan police said.