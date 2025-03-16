TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye-US relations to advance in new era, Turkish President Erdogan tells Trump
Erdogan, in phone call with Trump, reiterates support for decisive initiative to end war in Ukraine.
Erdogan said regional and global developments have made it necessary to increase consultations between Türkiye and the US on all issues. / Photo: AA
March 16, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to his US counterpart Donald Trump and expressed his full confidence that Türkiye and the US will advance bilateral cooperation through solidarity, a result-oriented approach and in a sincere manner in the new era of relations.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, bilateral relations, regional and global issues were discussed during the call on Sunday.

The two last had a phone conversation in November, when Erdogan congratulated Trump on his victory for a second term.

Erdogan said regional and global developments have made it necessary to increase consultations between Türkiye and the US on all issues, adding that Ankara supports Trump's decisive and direct initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Improving defence cooperation

Türkiye has been working for a just and lasting peace since the very beginning of the three-year-long war and will continue to do so, he said.

The Turkish president said it is important for the two countries to contribute together to the lifting of sanctions on Syria to restore stability in the war-torn country, to make the new administration functional and for normalisation, which will enable Syrians to return to their homeland.

Steps are also expected from the US in the new period in the fight against terrorism with an understanding that respects Türkiye's interests, Erdogan said, highlighting that in order to improve defence cooperation, it is necessary to end CAATSA sanctions, finalise the F-16 procurement process and finalise the issues of Türkiye's re-participation in the F-35 program.

SOURCE:TRT World
