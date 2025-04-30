AFRICA
Ghana ex-security chief charged over alleged theft of state funds
A former top security official in Ghana has been charged with alleged skimming of millions of dollars from a cybersecurity contract.
President John Mahama's government has vowed to reclaim state funds stolen by officials of former administration. / Photo: Reuters
April 30, 2025

A former top security official in Ghana was charged on Wednesday for allegedly skimming millions of dollars from a cybersecurity contract, according to a court document seen by AFP.

The charges against Kwabena Adu-Boahene, a former director of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), which monitors national security-related communication signals, come as President John Mahama continues an anti-corruption drive.

Adu-Boahene will be prosecuted for "theft", "money laundering" and diverting funds from a $7 million contract, meant to strengthen Ghana's cybersecurity infrastructure, according to a legal document signed on April 30 by Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

He was arrested on March 24 along with his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, who is also being prosecuted.

'Stolen money used in purchase of property': prosecution

"Investigations confirm that the total amount of money – 49.1 million Ghanaian cedis – was the exact Ghana cedi equivalent of $7 million", which according to Adu-Boahene "was the purchase price of the cybersecurity defence system", the document said.

"No cybersecurity system of the description in the January 30, 2020 contract was ever received by the Bureau of National Communications or by its successor agency", it said.

According to the prosecutor, the stolen money was then "used to purchase and construct various landed properties located in (capital) Accra, Kumasi and London, and to buy a fleet of luxury cars."

Ghana's President Mahama, who took office in January, has vowed to reclaim stolen public funds during the tenure of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Officials say the crackdowns, including a probe into ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, mark a renewed push to hold former officials accountable for financial misconduct and restore public trust in government institutions.

SOURCE:AFP
