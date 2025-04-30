TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges international community to not 'remain idle' amid Israel's provocations and violation
Turkish envoy condemns Israel's attacks in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and demands urgent UN action.
Yildiz outlined a four-point call to action, starting with "an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza" and "unhindered humanitarian access." / Photo: AA
April 30, 2025

Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz has urged the international community to urgently act against Israel's relentless attacks against Gaza and the region.

"The international community must no longer remain idle in the face of Israel’s provocations and violations," Yildiz told the Security Council on Wednesday.

He described the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as having "entered its most severe phase in decades, causing unprecedented human loss" and obstructing efforts for a two-state solution.

"The relentless Israeli military operations have resulted in a devastating toll on civilians: thousands of lives lost, entire neighbourhoods are reduced to rubble, and vital infrastructure is decimated," said Yildiz, adding that the destruction included the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital that was built by Türkiye and used for cancer treatment.

He condemned Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon.

"In blatant disregard of Security Council Resolution 2234, Israel continues the expansion of illegal settlements, the perpetration of settler violence, forced displacement, and actions aimed at undermining the status of Jerusalem," he said.

Yildiz outlined a four-point call to action, starting with "an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza" and "unhindered humanitarian access."

He urged backing Egypt's reconstruction plan, supported by the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and emphasised "a renewed commitment to the two-state solution," including full UN membership for Palestine.

"We call on the Security Council to utilise all available tools, including the enforcement of existing resolutions and the adoption of new ones, to address our calls," he said, warning that "history will harshly judge inaction."

