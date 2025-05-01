An Explosion rocked a Nigerian ammunition depot in the northeastern Borno state following extreme heat experienced in the area, the country's military has said.

The blast occurred at the Giwa barracks in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening and the extent of the damage remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the army, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, said the situation had been brought under control and urged the public to disregard claims of an attack at the facility.

“The general public is therefore urged to please discountenance any speculation of an attack,” he said in a statement.

Borno state has been grappling with a long-running insurgency driven by the terrorist group Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP.

The army spokesman said troops had been deployed to Maiduguri city to prevent criminals from taking advantage of the situation.

Earlier this month, Borno's governor acknowledged that Boko Haram had renewed attacks and kidnappings, reversing previous gains by security forces.