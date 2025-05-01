AFRICA
1 min read
Libyan PM orders closure of 25 diplomatic missions
The prime minister's office says the government will review staffing levels and working conditions at the remaining diplomatic missions.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. / Getty Images
May 1, 2025

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh on Wednesday announced plans to close 25 of the country’s diplomatic missions abroad in a bid to reduce public spending.

The decision is part of a series of cost-cutting measures, according to a statement by the Government of National Unity

The statement noted that a committee would be formed to review staffing levels and working conditions at remaining diplomatic missions.

The government has also halted the issuance of new overseas education scholarships and current scholarships will not be renewed.

Funds previously allocated for scholarships abroad will be redirected to support students and researchers within Libya, as well as to develop the National Electronic Library project.

SOURCE:AA
