AFRICA
Israeli bombings in Gaza unprecedented, violate international law: SA
South Africa says the latest Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip are "unprecedented in scale" and they violate international law.
Israel has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians since October 2023. / Photo: AP
April 30, 2025

South Africa said on Wednesday the latest Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip are “unprecedented in scale” and they violate international law.

Israel's violation of international humanitarian law includes “overtly targeting humanitarian personnel, hindering humanitarian aid, the denial of basic services, food and water as a weapon of war, as well as the wanton destruction of Gaza's infrastructure,” UN envoy Mathu Joyini told the Security Council.

She said Israel’s “brutal approach” shows disregard for ceasefire efforts, raising concerns of genocidal intent and additional violations.

“There must be accountability for all the atrocities, the ongoing genocide, violation of human rights and war crimes committed against the Palestinian people,” said Joyini.

UN Security Council 'must act now'

She urged member states and other parties to read South Africa’s public report that was submitted to the Security Council, documenting evidence of Israel’s genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.

“No one state can be allowed to breach international law and at the same time call on others to abide by it,” said Joyini.

The Council must “act now,” she said. “We must be decisive in our resolve to hold those responsible for the violation of international law accountable, without exception.”

After South Africa instituted proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in Gaza, several countries joined the case including Colombia, Cuba, Libya, Mexico, Spain, Belize and Türkiye.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) separately issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
