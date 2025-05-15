SPORTS
2 min read
Osimhen breaks Turkish record as Galatasaray win cup final
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen’s two goals in the second half pushed him over the 34-goal mark set by former Galatasaray player Mario Jardel in the 2000/01 season.
Galatasaray players and staff celebrate with the trophy after defeating Trabzonspor 3-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final at Gaziantep Metropolitan Stadium in Gaziantep. / AA
May 15, 2025

Victor Osimhen scored a brace on Wednesday night to break the Turkish record for most goals by a foreign player in a single season and help Galatasaray lift the Ziraat Turkish Cup with a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor.

Osimhen’s two goals in the second half pushed him over the 34-goal mark set by former Galatasaray player Mario Jardel in the 2000/01 season.

The Gaziantep stadium on Wednesday witnessed an outpour of emotions as the championship cup was presented to the yellow-red team’s captain Fernando Muslera by Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu.

Trabzonspor players and technical staff did not attend the ceremony.

Galatasaray can complete the domestic double with a win over Kayserispor on Sunday, which would secure their 25th league title.

"I want to say a big congratulations to the whole team. We are very happy. We showed a very good fight from start to finish. We also want to thank the fans. They were incredible from start to finish. We were fighting for three trophies but we were left out of one. We won one trophy. On Sunday we will fight for the fifth star," Osimhen said after the match.

Players and staff were presented with their medals by Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak and Hacıosmanoğlu.

Man of the match: Victor Osimhen

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
