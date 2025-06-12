SPORTS
Alexander-Arnold faces 'big responsibility' after Real Madrid move
Liverpool academy graduate Alexander-Arnold, whose contract at Anfield was expiring this summer, signed on a deal with Real Madrid until 2031.
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez calls Trent one of the finest footballers in the world. / Others
a day ago

Trent Alexander-Arnold said at his Real Madrid presentation Thursday he feels a "big responsibility" to deliver for his new club.

The right-back, who signed from Liverpool for a fee to speed up his arrival ahead of the Club World Cup, surprised as he gave a short speech in Spanish.

"Signing for a club like Real Madrid does not happen every day. It's a dream come true," Alexander-Arnold told reporters.

"I am very happy and proud to be here. I'm really looking forward to showing Madrid fans my game, but I'm conscious that playing for Real Madrid is a big responsibility, but I'm ready to give everything."

Coach Alonso's project

Liverpool academy graduate Alexander-Arnold, whose contract at Anfield was expiring this summer, signed on a deal until 2031.

He joins former Liverpool midfielder and new Madrid coach Xabi Alonso's project after winning a second Premier League title with Arne Slot's Reds.

Alexander-Arnold said he is hoping to "win a lot of titles and be a champion" with the record 15-time European Cup winners.

The 26-year-old England international could make his Madrid debut against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami in their Club World Cup opener.

Alexander-Arnold will wear the number 12 shirt at Madrid, with 'Trent' on the back rather than his surname.

Madrid, who also signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, failed to win a major trophy this season under Alonso's predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

SOURCE:AFP
