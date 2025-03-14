Two of Guinea's main political parties, including that of former president Alpha Conde, have been suspended for three months, the military authorities announced on Friday.

Twenty-seven other movements have also been disbanded, the authorities said, as they unveiled a new evaluation report into political parties in the west African country.

Conde was ousted in a coup in 2021 and his Rally of the People of Guinea (RPG) party has since been operating from overseas.

The other suspended party is the Union of Republican Forces (UFR) of the exiled opposition leader Sidya Toure.

Unmet conditions

Both were sanctioned, according to the junta, because they failed to provide bank account details or hold a party conference in the last three months.

The party of opposition figure Cellou Dalien Diallo, a former prime minister, was allowed to continue its activities but on condition it organises a party conference in the next 45 days.

The 27 parties were disbanded for failing to provide a registered address or logo or for having leaders who were based overseas or who had died without being replaced.

According to the report, 75 parties have permission to carry out normal political activities.

Under international pressure, the junta initially agreed to hand back power to civilian rule before the end of 2024 but has not kept its promise.

General Mamadi Doumbouya promised in his New Year address that 2025 would be "a crucial electoral year to achieve the return of constitutional order".