SPORTS
1 min read
Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt as he follows Messi's footsteps
Other star names including Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo have worn the Barcelona number 10 shirt in the past.
Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt as he follows Messi's footsteps
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal poses with a shirt during his contract extension signing. / Reuters
July 17, 2025

Young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal inherited the club's number 10 shirt, previously worn by all-time great Lionel Messi, on Wednesday.

"Our 10," wrote Barca on social media, accompanied by a video featuring Yamal.

The 18-year-old winger, often compared to the Argentine superstar who also came through the club's La Masia youth academy, helped the Catalan giants win a domestic treble last season.

Yamal has scored 25 goals for the club in over 100 appearances, making his debut in 2023 at the age of 15 wearing the number 41 shirt.

Messi’s footsteps

After a season wearing the 27, last summer Yamal followed in Messi's footsteps by taking the number 19, which the Argentine wore at the club between 2005 and 2008.

Ansu Fati inherited Messi's number 10 shirt in 2021, when now Inter Miami player left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain.

Beset by a series of injuries Fati was unable to fulfil his potential at Barca and signed on loan for Monaco earlier in July.

Other star names including Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo have worn the Barcelona number 10 shirt in the past.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
Malian army neutralises key Daesh terrorist leader
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
Togo leader Gnassingbe's party sweeps municipal seats in elections held after protests
South African president sacks higher education minister
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia in Türkiye
AfDB offers Morocco $116m loan to support sustainable agriculture
Zimbabwe's export of minerals used in battery production surges 30%
Pope Leo calls for urgent aid to Gaza, protection of civilians in call with Palestine's Abbas
Australian company protests DRC's minerals deal with US firm
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us