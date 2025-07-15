AFRICA
Ghana scraps fuel allowance for political appointees
Those to be affected by the directive include cabinet ministers and heads of public institutions picked by the president.
President John Mahama his serving his second and last term after winning elections in December. / Getty
July 15, 2025

Ghana's President John Mahama has issued a directive scrapping payment of fuel allowances to all political appointees.

It is an attempt by government to cut costs and channel public funds into priority areas, the president's spokesman said on Tuesday in a statement.

Those expected to be affected by the directive include cabinet ministers and heads of public institutions picked by the president.

"The president believes that leadership must also bear its part of the sacrifices it is calling on the people to make," Felix Ofosu said.

President John Mahama was sworn into office in January after the gold- and cocoa-rich country experienced its worst economic turmoil in years. He won elections on a promise to “reset” Ghana.

Last week, the IMF said the West African country was making headway in its economic reforms and debt restructuring that the government embarked on since coming into office six months ago.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
