AFRICA
1 min read
Suspected al-Shabaab terrorists kill six Kenyan police officers in dawn raid
At least six police officers have been killed by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists in Kenya's northeastern county of Garissa, police said on Sunday.
Suspected al-Shabaab terrorists kill six Kenyan police officers in dawn raid
The suspected al-Shabaab terrorists raided a police camp in Kenya's Garrissa county on the dawn of March 23, 2025 and killed six officers. / Photo: AFP
March 23, 2025

At least six police personnel were killed in Kenya while four were injured in an attack on a police camp by suspected militants in Garissa county in the country's east on the border with Somalia, police said.

The assault which occurred early Sunday was carried out by suspected fighters from Somalia's al Qaeda-allied al-Shabaab group, said a police report sent out to the media.

Al-Shabaab frequently carries out cross-border attacks in the area against both military and civilian targets.

Attackers from the group launched an assault around dawn on a camp housing police reservists and "used assorted weapons to overrun the camp," the report said.

US embassy's travel advisory

"Six (6) fatalities have been confirmed with four (4) injured and in hospital."

On Tuesday the US embassy issued an advisory, telling Americans not to travel to some places in Kenya including Garissa and other counties along the border with Somalia due to threats of terrorism.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting for years to overthrow Somalia's central government and establish its own rule in the Horn of Africa country based on its own strict interpretation of the sharia law.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us