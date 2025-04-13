Tanzania’s main opposition party Chadema has been disqualified from this year’s general election and all by-elections for the next five years after refusing to sign a new electoral code of conduct.

Ramadhani Kailima of the Independent National Electoral Commission made the announcement in the capital Dodoma on Saturday.

"The electoral code of conduct is crucial in facilitating free and fair elections, and it is essential for all parties to be involved and to sign the code. It applies to the electoral process for the president, members of parliament, and councilors," he said.

The code, outlining ethical standards for political parties ahead of the October vote, was signed by 18 of the country’s 19 registered parties. Chadema was the only one to decline.

Electoral reforms

A day earlier, the commission warned that refusing to sign would result in legal and electoral consequences. Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika reiterated the party’s position , saying it would not sign unless major electoral reforms were implemented.

TRT Global - Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu charged with treason Tundu Lissu has been holding rallies across the country as part of his party's "No reforms, no election" campaign. 🔗

The party’s exclusion stems from its "No Reforms, No Election" stance, which demands an overhaul to Tanzania’s electoral system.

Chadema seeks constitutional amendments, new electoral legislation, and an independent electoral commission. The party argues that the current structure heavily favors the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

Although the government enacted reforms in 2024, Chadema has rejected them as insufficient.

Elections credibility

Observers and civil society groups have raised concerns that excluding one of the country's leading opposition parties could undermine the credibility and inclusiveness of the October vote.

The commission said the signed code will be legally enforceable.