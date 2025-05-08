AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa's Malema denied UK visa to speak at Cambridge University
Julius Malema said he was informed his Visa application was not successful while he was at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport waiting for his flight to London.
South Africa's Malema denied UK visa to speak at Cambridge University
Julius Malema's party took 10 percent of votes in last year's elections / Getty
May 8, 2025

South African politician Julius Malema, who is popular for his strong positions on the West's stance towards Africa, has accused UK authorities Wednesday of denying him a visa to speak at an event at Cambridge University for political reasons.

Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party, said the decision was effectively a ban on him addressing students and “an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective.”

He posted on social media platform X that he had been assured that his visa was being processed but had received “a regret letter” informing him his application was not successful while he was at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport waiting for his flight to London.

Malema has previously demanded the UK pay reparations and apologize to African nations for colonialism.

Colonial abuses

The lawmaker and his party have also accused the British monarchy of playing a leading role in the slave trade and colonial abuses.

The BBC reported that it had seen a leaked letter to Malema's EFF party from the British high commissioner to South Africa personally apologizing that the UK Home Office wasn't able to process Malema's visa in time and saying it was due to procedural issues.

The letter from High Commissioner Antony Phillipson cited "the unfortunate timing" of recent British national holidays, according to the BBC.

The Home Office didn't comment.

Anti-Western positions

Malema was due to speak at an Africa-themed event at Cambridge University on Saturday, his party said.

The firebrand politician has also taken anti-Western positions recently on the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He has voiced support for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and has accused Western nations of supporting and financing what he calls Israel's “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us