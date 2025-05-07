AFRICA
2 min read
Mali suspends political party activities to 'maintain public order'
Mali's transitional president General Assimi Goita has suspended activities of political parties, citing a need to maintain "public order."
Mali suspends political party activities to 'maintain public order'
Mali has been under military rule since 2020. / Other
May 7, 2025

Mali’s military leader General Assimi Goita has suspended the activities of political parties.

The activities of political parties, associations and organisations have been suspended “until further notice for reasons of public order,” according to a presidential decree read on national television on Wednesday.

It came as political parties prepared for a demonstration on Friday in Bamako to demand a transition from military rule to constitutional order and protest a proposal to dissolve political parties.

The West African nation has been ruled by the military since coups in 2020 and 2021.

Suspension of political activities in April

In June 2022, Goita's administration pledged to hold elections and hand power back to civilians by the end of March 2024 but it later postponed the vote indefinitely.

The military authorities suspended political activities last April, but lifted the suspension in July.

The military-led governments of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in September 2023 through a treaty aimed at deepening political, economic and security ties among the three West African nations.

The confederation has taken bold steps to redefine its international alignment, including recent withdrawals from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us