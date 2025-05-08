The Chinese embassy in Sudan on Thursday issued a statement urging Chinese citizens in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, citing deteriorating security situation and rising security risks.

The embassy warned of dwindling supplies of water, electricity and fuel, and advised citizens to evacuate via ships to Saudi Arabia or available international flights, or to travel by land to Egypt.

On Thursday morning, drones targeted the country's main naval base just north of Port Sudan, seat of the army-backed government, as well as fuel depots in the southern city of Kosti.

The strikes on Port Sudan have hit key facilities including the country's last functioning international airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city's main power station.

Safe haven

Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast had been regarded as a safe haven, hosting United Nations offices and hundreds of thousands of displaced people, until drone strikes blamed on the RSF began on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the army-backed government severed ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying the RSF with the advanced weapons systems it has used to strike Port Sudan.

The UAE denied the allegation, adding that the internationally recognised administration "does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan".