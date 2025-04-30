AFRICA
African Union lifts sanctions against Gabon
The African Union has lifted sanctions against Gabon after the Central African nation was suspended from the organisation following a coup in August 2023.
The African Union has lifted sanctions against Gabon, nearly two years after the Central African nation fell under military rule following a coup in August 2023. / TRT Afrika Français
April 30, 2025

The African Union has lifted sanctions against Gabon, it said on Wednesday, after the Central African nation was suspended from the organisation following a coup in August 2023.

The leader of the coup pledged to hand back the oil-rich country to civilian rule after a two-year transitional period and was elected president earlier this month with more than 94% of the vote.

A meeting of the Peace and Security Council on Gabon's political transition "reviewed the processes and found them to be generally successful", the AU's Political Affairs Peace and Security department said on X.

Gabon will be welcome "to immediately resume her participation in the activities" of the AU, the organisation said in a statement.

Gabon welcomes move

Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema welcomed the news on Facebook, writing he felt "a deep sense of pride."

"This return is much more than a symbol: it is recognition of our collective commitment to rebuilding our country in peace, order and dignity," he added.

Gabon was suspended when Oligui seized power after overthrowing President Ali Bongo, whose family had ruled for 55 years.

According to the new constitution, the president will lead the country with expanded powers.

Gabon sought support in lifting of sanctions

The decision by the AU to lift sanctions follows a meeting last year between Oligui and Côte d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara, in which the Gabonese leader asked for support in removing the sanctions.

The country of 2.3 million people has endured high unemployment, regular power and water shortages, and heavy government debt despite its oil wealth.

SOURCE:AFP
