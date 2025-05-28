POLITICS
3 min read
Senegal's President Faye opens dialogue on political reform
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has formally opened a national dialogue aimed at steering the West African country through political reform and "consolidating democracy."
Senegal's President Faye opens dialogue on political reform
Bassirou Diomaye Faye, an anti-establishment candidate, won Senegal's March 24, 2024 presidential election. / TRT Afrika Français
May 28, 2025

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Wednesday formally opened a national dialogue aimed at steering the West African country through political reform and "consolidating democracy" after a series of violent crises.

The move, which the head of state launched along with his prime minister, Ousmane Sonko, comes against a backdrop of tension between Faye's administration and the opposition.

Several opposition parties boycotted the process, however, including that of former President Macky Sall, who was succeeded by Faye last year after 12 years at the helm and who accuses the authorities of persecuting his party's officials.

Faye and Sonko have promised to hold to account former leaders, notably Sall himself, accusing them of mismanagement.

Accusations of embezzlement of state resources

A clutch of legal proceedings have been launched against Sall-era officials, and a special court recently indicted five former ministers for alleged embezzlement.

Of the five, three – including Sall's brother-in-law – were incarcerated. The other two were released on parole.

Most opposition forces did, however, take part in the opening ceremony of the consultation in the new town of Diamniadio, just outside the capital, Dakar.

The consultations, presented as the fifth edition of a "National Dialogue" first initiated by Sall himself, also bring together members of civil society, unions, experts and academics.

'Strong consensus'

Topics will include overhauling the political party system, the "status" of the opposition, the revision of the sponsorship system required to be a presidential candidate and the transformation of the existing Constitutional Council into a Constitutional Court.

The goal is to create a "strong consensus to sustainably strengthen Senegalese democracy and fully guarantee the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms", according to the government.

"These consultations offer us a unique opportunity to reflect on our political system," said Faye.

The country's recent history showed that change was needed, he added, "to remove from our electoral system all roots of disagreement, especially between the government and opposition."

Faye commits to a 'respected' opposition

Faye committed to an opposition that is "respected" and that can "freely exercise its rights in accordance with the law."

The conclusions of the consultations are expected to be submitted to Faye on June 4.

Senegal has experienced recurring conflicts in its recent history, notably during violent unrest that saw dozens of mostly young people shot dead between 2021 and 2024.

Sall, who ruled Senegal for over a decade, was long suspected of wanting to extend his rule into a third term.

Faye and Sonko's friendship

Sonko, his political rival, was declared ineligible to stand in elections last year and was jailed for several months.

But he and his right-hand man Faye were released with hundreds of other opposition supporters due to an amnesty law. Faye was elected president soon afterwards.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us